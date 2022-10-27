FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff will debate the issues ahead of the November election Thursday night.

Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter will debate at 7 p.m., live on wane.com.

Hershberger is the Chief Deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. He defeated Fort Wayne Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney in the May primary election.

Hunter is a Fort Wayne Police captain who leads the Vice and Narcotics and Internal Affairs units.

Troy Hershberger Kevin Hunter

The debate will be moderated by WANE 15 anchors Dirk Rowley and Alyssa Ivanson and Purdue Fort Wayne political science professor Michael Wolf.

The debate will be streamed LIVE on wane.com starting at 7 p.m.

Follow Aaron Organ on Twitter at @AaronOrganNews.