FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County officials have a site for the new county jail.

The Allen County Commissioners on Wednesday passed a motion to draft a purchase agreement for a property at 2911 Meyer Road to erect the new jail. The site, located between Fort Wayne and New Haven, less than a mile south of S.R. 930, was International Harvester’s Navistar campus until the company closed its operations for good here in 2015.

The site rose to the top of a list of properties around the county based on its “develop-able farmland,” development around the site, the ability for future development, existing utilities, and site conditions, according to a presentation from Cory Miller, whose Elevatus architecture firm has been tasked with designing the new jail.

The jail would be built on about 70 acres of undeveloped property to the east of the vacant buildings. The commissioners could use existing buildings on the property to consolidate county offices, they said.

“This is probably the best site we could have ever have asked for,” said Commissioner Therese Brown.

Added Commissioner Richard Beck: “It does make a lot of sense to us.”

Other sites considered were Adams Center and Paulding roads, land off Hillegas Road, and land off Ferguson Road.

By choosing this site, the commissioners avoided the deepening criticism of preliminarily choosing the 195-acre training facility at Adams Center and Paulding roads, which sits across Prince Chapman Academy and within sight of three other public schools. Critics, including three city council members, said placing the jail there sent the wrong message to the people who live on the southside of town.

The site can more than adequately meet the needs spelled out by the commissioners. Nine criteria are listed on their website and they include the following:

Proximity to medical facilities: Is the location close to existing hospitals or mental health facilities?

Proximity to county judicial facilities

Proximity to law enforcement and county municipal offices

Potential impact on existing or future residential or commercial development

Existing utilities and other critical services

Capacity to allow for increased traffic and unimpacted transportation of inmates

Potential acquisition cost

Parcel size and layout

Meyer Road is in an industrial zone, though a residential area exists just to the northeast of the planned jail site.

It’s not clear how much the county will need to pay for the site. Allen County tax records show the property is owned by Meyer Venture LLC, which lists the same address of local commercial real estate brokerage NAI Hanning & Bean.

2911 Meyer Road

The existing jail downtown at Clinton and Superior streets was deemed outdated, overcrowded and understaffed leading to inhumane conditions by federal judge Damon R. Leichty in March after the Indiana ACLU and inmates filed a lawsuit in January 2020.

The Allen County Sheriff and the commissioners were named in the lawsuit and have been given deadlines to change the situation. With the county’s population growing and a heightened concern about mental health, a new jail has been proposed that would house at least 1,000 inmates and have a mental health facility along with cells in PODS. One story PODS allow for easier supervision and greater access to indoor and outdoor recreation.

Also Wednesday, the commissioners signed a purchase agreement for five acres on Paulding Road that will complete the sheriff’s training facility, making it an even 200 acres. The purchase for $198,000 will keep the property from being developed as the sheriff’s training facility is most likely to be further developed as the years go on.