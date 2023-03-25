FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army of Allen County is hosting a Spring Fest next weekend, and the whole family is invited to come out. It’s happening on Saturday, April 1.

Captain Kenyon Sivels with the Salvation Army stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Salvation Army’s Spring Fest is Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It’s happening at the Salvation Army, which is located at 2901 North Clinton Street. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. You can click here to learn more about the event. You can also click here to purchase advance tickets.