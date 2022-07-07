ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County residents with tree limbs brought down in recent severe storms have a little more than 2 weeks to request a pick-up.

The county Highway Department will field requests for storm-related yard and organic debris pickup from residential properties outside of city limits through July 22.

Highway workers will collect debris for 2-3 weeks after that deadline, the county said.

Tree and yard debris should be placed in the property right of way. Household waste cannot be mixed in.

Residents who live outside of city limits north of Bass Road and the Maumee River should call the Highway Department’s North Barn at (260) 449-4781 to request storm debris removal. Those who live outside of city limits south of Bass Road and the Maumee River should call the South Barn at (260) 449-4791.

Last month, the Allen County commissioners authorized the Allen County Highway Department to begin collecting “storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties.” The decision came after the June 13 derecho.

Since, county highway department employees have been removing trees, limbs, and other assorted debris from county roads. Twenty-seven employees have been performing the work using dump trucks, mobile excavators, brush chippers, and chain saws to clear the highways, the county said.

BURNING

Allen County Code restricts the burning of woody debris to 8 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Residents cannot burn if wind is below 5 mph or above 20 mph, and burning must be more than 20 feet away from any owned-structure, road or power line; and 100 feet from pipeline, non-owned structures and fuel storage areas.

Residents who intend to burn a large brush pile should contact the servicing Fire Department several

days in advance so that they are aware of the planned fire activity.