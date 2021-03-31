Allen County residents can now sign up for dust control treatment

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Allen County residents who want the County Highway Department to apply dust control material to their stone and gravel roads this spring will be able to sign up now through April 30.

Once again this year, residents will be able to choose from two options — applications of either Dustay, which is an asphalt emulsion, or calcium chloride. The Highway Department will charge $2.25 per linear foot for the Dustay, while the cost for calcium chloride will be $1.45 per linear foot. Either option requires a minimum 200-foot application.

Residents can sign up for the program in person, by phone, or by mailing their applications to any of the following locations:

Highway Department Main Office, 200 East Berry Street, Suite 280, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, phone 449-7369, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

North Maintenance Facility, 2234 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, phone 449-4781, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Maintenance Facility, 8317 Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816, phone 449-4791, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applications for the program can be found online at allencounty.us/highway-department. Print the completed form and bring it to one of the three locations or mail it back with a check or money order.

The department will schedule with the suppliers to begin placing the dust control materials after May 1, depending on weather and road conditions. The materials will be applied in two treatments and will span the full width of the road.