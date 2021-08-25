Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District customers could see bill reduction in near future

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District (ACRWSD) approved the transfer of ownership of all the district’s assets to City Utilities.

For the past several years, ACRWSD said it had been looking for ways to reduce costs to lower fees for customers. In most cases nearly 3,200 customers were paying more than $130 a month for sewer services. This fee helped cover the cost of constructing pipes to more remote areas of the county.

In an effort to help reduce debt, the Allen County Commissioners contributed $5 million in May to ACRWSD. After this, City Utilities said ACRWSD signed a letter of intent to make the move and conducted a number of meetings to answer questions for the 3,200 customers who receive only sewer service.

Under the newly approved agreement, the customers who were paying over $130 a month will see a sewer bill reduction of about $50, City Utilities said.

“Quality utility service at an affordable price is essential for all Allen County residents. As a regional sewer and water provider, City Utilities’ economies of scale mean service can be provided at a significantly lower fee to District customers,” said Kumar Menon, Director of City Utilities. “This is a solution that will benefit everyone.”

Moving forward, the ACRWSD and City Utilities said they will work with the State Revolving fund to work out financing details. The transfer is expected take effect at the end of the year.