Allen County records 1,000th COVID death

FORT WAYNE, ind. (WANE) – Allen County has crossed over 1,000 deaths, according to the latest data released by the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,001 total deaths in Allen County since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the Allen County Department of Health reported 1,143 new COVID cases, and no new deaths for a total of 992, but the county explained that reports might not match due to delays in data reporting to and from the state.

The total number of deaths for District 3, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard.

The COVID-19 dashboard is updated Monday through Friday by 5 p.m.