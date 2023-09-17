ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday, September 23 families are encouraged to attend the Allen County Public Safety Fair to learn more about procedures in the case of emergencies.

The purpose of the fair is to give all members of the family a plan to use in case of an emergency. The event is free and uses hands-on activities with safety personnel and vehicles to help develop safety plans.

The fair will take place September 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Academy at 7602 Patriot Crossing.