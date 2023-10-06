ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, the Aboite branch of the Allen County Public Library is back open for the community starting Friday.

The library on Coventry Lane had been closed since Sept. 4 to repair the roof, which was damaged in a storm that rolled through the area in the summer of 2022. The library said in a release the meeting room is still being worked on, but everything else is open and available to the public, including the main area to browse books, a study room, computers, pickups, drop-offs and returns.

The library’s hours resume as normal: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.