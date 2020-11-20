Allen County Public Library to offer limited services while county is status Red

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The following information was provided by the Allen County Public Library

In accordance with the County Metrics and Requirements outlined in Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48, Allen County now finds itself color coded red. This is the result of several data points including new cases of COVID-19 in our community; the percentage of positive tests over the total number of tests performed; and whether the number of new cases has increased or decreased over the previous week.

While Allen County is red, the Allen County Public Library will respond in the following ways:

Adjust how services are delivered to the community

Limit occupancy in ACPL buildings

Take appropriate steps to manage rolling staff shortages throughout theorganization.Beginning Friday, November 27 the following practices will take effect at all ACPL locations. They will remain in place until Thursday, January 28 or until two weeks after Allen County has returned to a code orange status, whichever comes first.

Library materials will be available via curbside delivery only

Meeting and study rooms at all locations are unavailable to the public

Other than those who have made appointments, ACPL buildings will not beopen to the public

Business hours and curbside delivery times will change at all locationsThe following services will be available to our community:

Curbside delivery at all locations.

The holds limit will temporarily increase, doubling from 10 items to 20. This is atemporary increase and will revert back to 10 when ACPL moves out of CodeRed guidelines.

Public computers will be available at all library locations by appointment onlyusing PCReservation, and usage will be limited to one 2-hour session per day. Click here to make a reservation.

Computer users are encouraged to have a library card or register for an e-card.

Access to the Genealogy Center will be available by appointment only byemailing Genealogy@ACPL.Info .

. ACPL will once again offer Double Download December for Hoopla.

Telephone reference will be available at all ACPL locations at 260-421-1265.

Virtual reference will be available via Ask@acpl.info.

Online library card applications will continue to be processed.

Outreach Services will continue to provide service to homebound individualsand facilities where possible.ACPL will enforce the following requirements of those wishing to enter library buildings:

The proper wearing of a mask or face covering is mandatory and appropriate signage will communicate that expectation. Refusal to properly wear a mask prevents building entry and, while in the building, may result in being asked to leave.

If a library visitor is unable or unwilling to wear the appropriate face covering, he/she may access library services through other methods.

Food/drink are not permitted by the public inside ACPL buildings in order to comply with State and Allen County mask requirements.

Social distancing remains in effect in all locations. Business and curbside delivery hours will be adjusted as follows:MAIN, ABT, DPT & GEO

Monday – Thursday 10 – 8

Friday and Saturday 10 – 6

Sunday 12 – 5 *Main onlyALL OTHER LOCATIONS

Monday – Friday 10 – 6, with the exception of MON and WDB at 10-1 and 2-6

Saturday 10 – 6, with the exception of MON and WDB at 10 – 2CURBSIDE ADJUSTED HOURS