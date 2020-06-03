Allen County Public Library to offer computer access by appointment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library will begin allowing computer use to members by appointment.

ACPL announced that beginning Monday, members will be able to access computers by appointment at select locations in Allen County. The decision came after the library surveyed community members about access to the library’s resources and almost 7,000 people responded, with the majority requesting access to resources moving forward.

“As a library, we realize that our community depends on us for many things: access to books, programs, and technology,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement.

“As the library develops a phased approach to reopening to the public, the community’s feedback has been crucial in helping us prioritize what services we roll out and when. We started with curbside delivery of materials and are now ready to provide access to computers and technology by appointment,” Smith said.

Technology & Career Readiness Centers will be located at three ACPL branches: Pontiac, Shawnee, and the Reader’s Services Department at the Main Library. The library’s goal is that the by-appointment computer time will be used for applying for benefits, writing and sending resumes, job searches, education, and other related functions.

The library has important things for library users to know about computer access in the the weeks to come:

Beginning the week of June 8, computer access at participating locations will be available by reservation only. See below for information on locations and hours.

Computer sessions will last for 2 hours each.

One computer user per reservation.

Browsing the collection and self-checkout will not be available inside the branch for those who have reserved computer time. Library cardholders who are

interested in obtaining materials can find information on curbside delivery at www.acpl.info/curbside.

Those who wish to make a computer reservation and have a library card can do so here. Those who do not have a library card should call a participating branch to make a reservation.

Hours for each library location include:

Main Library (260-421-1200)

Monday – Thursday : 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday : 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday : Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Pontiac Location (260-421-1350)

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday : 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday : 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Shawnee Location (260-421-1355)