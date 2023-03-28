FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new program intends to inform the community about local resources for immigrants and refugees.

The launch of the new immigration program, Welcome Corps, allows community members the opportunity to welcome an increased number of refugees through sponsorships.

The Allen County Public Library has fostered northeast Indiana learning opportunities for more than 125 years.

The sponsors of this presentation are launching a series of quarterly learning opportunities that focus on engaging and serving the local immigrant and refugee population.

St. Joseph Community Health Foundation is partnering with Amani Family Services, Catholic Charities and International House for the program.

The first session, “Refugee Resettlement Programs in NE Indiana,” is open to the public and will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library.

This is a free event that will discuss how this new program will assist in welcoming refugees arriving through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The event will also contain a personal success story from So Min Oo, who arrived in Fort Wayne as a 20-year-old through the Catholic Charities Resettlement Program.

This learning session is designed to educate residents about the new program and to provide more information on community resources.

For additional information on the cultural learning sessions, contact Meg Distler at mdistler@sjchf.org.

