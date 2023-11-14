FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Due to a change in state law, the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) presented its budget and plans for the year in front of Fort Wayne City Council instead of the county.

“We shared updates with the council about our strategic direction,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier.

During their presentation Tuesday, ACPL officials talked about programs that they are proud of.

“We have a very extensive collection of books, audiobooks, board games, [and] we have puzzles,” Baier said.

ACPL officials also discussed future programs that will be beneficial to the library’s future success.

“We just launched our brand new integrated library system, which is the computer system that runs all of our operations,” Baier said. “The new system makes our material more discoverable and accessible and has ease of patron use.”

Library staff also gave councilmembers copies of their master plan that provided more details about the ACPL’s plans.

“The plan was informed by so much community input. We had a survey that we received over 8,500 responses to,” Baier said.

You can see the master plan right now on the ACPL’s website.