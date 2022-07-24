FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As students near their return to the classroom, the Allen County Public Library is preparing to assist kids in every way they can.

The ACPL’s Executive Director, Susan Baier, joined First News Sunday on July 24 to discuss the resources provided for students by the library.

“It’s a really exciting time at the library,” Baier said.

Currently, the ACPL’s SPARK summer learning program is winding down. Additionally, Rock The Plaza concerts on Saturday nights will continue through August.

Once students are back in school, Baier says they should make sure they’re also enrolled at the library.

“The best school supply is a ACPL library card,” she said.

Baier said a library card will give students access to the ACPL’s digital database and other online tutoring programs.