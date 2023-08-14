ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As children across Allen County return to school, the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has issued a reminder that its many branches offer tools and services to aid students.

Some of the tools the ACPL offers include research databases, study rooms, and computers with internet access.

The ACPL also offers access to a website called tutor.com, which provides homework assistance for over 250 subjects in both English and Spanish, according to the ACPL.

“Supporting our local educators, students and their families is one of the key roles we play as a public library,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier.

Those who are interested in utilizing the ACPL’s resources or learning more about them can do so on the library’s website.