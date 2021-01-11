Allen County Public Library offering winter reading program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is holding a winter reading program for all ages through Jan. 31.

“The cold winter weather provides the perfect excuse to snuggle up with a book and participate in the Allen County Public Library’s SPARK Winter Reading Program,” the library said. SPARK stands for science, play, art, reading and knowledge.

Library users are encouraged to reach reading goals, log their time, discover exciting new books and authors. Those participating will even have a chance to earn prizes to warm up this winter days.

Highlights of this year’s program include:

Weekly SPARK Kits which are awarded from a drawing to library users who log their reading during the Winter Reading Program

Students can import their reading directly from Epic! See a video about how easy that is here: Beanstack Feature Demo: Epic! Integration – Zoobean

Ticketed drawing prizes for all ages Prizes include: Fort Building Kits, Karaoke Machines, Herb Gardens and an iPad



The library has three convenient ways to track reading: on paper bookmarks, download the Beanstack app, or online at www.acpl.info/spark

The community goal is to reach 500 registered readers and 1,000,000 minutes logged, the library said. Register as an individual, group, family or class here.

Top finishing libraries could earn author visits from writers such as Sharon Draper, Rebecca Roanhorse and Stuart Gibbs.

For more information on the SPARK Winter Reading program, contact the Allen County Public Library at www.acpl.info/spark, 260-421-1200 or Ask@acpl.info.