FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library is looking to expand branches and even add a new one this year.

The Allen County Public Library’s Facilities Master Plan passed unanimously at the Board of Trustees meeting. Part of the plan is to build a new branch in Huntertown, bringing the number of libraries in the county up to 15.

The ACPL is also looking ahead towards spring and what they have coming up. There are a number of programs that kids can sign up for, including story time, art programs, computer classes, and movies.

The plan, costing between $112 million and $118 million, includes renovations to a number of branches and replacement of others. There will be two public meetings on April 21 and 28 to discuss the plans further.

The goal is to make sure the county is up-to-date and able to accommodate the areas it services.

Something also new this year is geared toward children ages 17 and younger. Since January, the library has no longer charged a late fee for any books that are past the due date. Executive Director Susan Baier says this change has brought a lot of families back to the library, and she hopes to make this happen for everyone in the near future.

The library is always looking for help, but especially this year with the new and returning programs this summer. Anyone interested in joining the library staff can visit the website for more information.