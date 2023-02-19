FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local children’s author Dori Graham will be attending several Allen County Public Library locations to host storytime sessions. Graham is the author of Brave Miss Muffet, a recently released picture book with a fun twist on the classic nursery rhyme.

According to a release, the storytime will take place at the Dupont Banch located at 536 E. Dupont Rd. Monday, Feb. 20 at 10:15 and 11 a.m. and at the Main Branch located at 900 Library Plaza Monday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m.

When asked about the importance of author visits, Pontiac Branch Librarian Meisha Donerlson said, “Author visits allow us to give the authors some of our favorite tales a warm welcome; however, this welcome is slightly warmer because we get to welcome back one of our own.”

Donerlson also went on to say, “Dori’s published work is not only a modern twist on a well-known tale; it’s an ode to dedication and persistence. We’re happy to present this magical storytime full of love and warmth.”

Advance registration for the event can be found online, on the ACPL mobile app, or by calling any ACPL branch.

About the Allen County Public Library

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for over 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving over one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s inventory features over 2.7 million items, with 3.6 million items borrowed and returned annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting over 20,000 artifacts tied to former President Abraham Lincoln.