FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library hosted the Fort Wayne Area Homeschools Spelling Bee Tuesday.

The event gave homeschool students the chance to compete in a classic school activity.

The judges for the event included WANE 15 evening anchor Dirk Rowley, as well as Fort Wayne City Councilmembers Jason Arp and Sharon Tucker.

“It’s just really neat that we’ve had lots of local celebrities and different kinds of people to be able to help us out judging the event, pronouncing for the event and giving the kids kind of an extra special fun experience in the community,” said Koren Seago, Fort Wayne Homeschool Spelling Bee coordinator.

Abby Straub won the Mini Bee, and Emma Wilkin won the Competition Bee, which will have her move on to a regional exam with other Fort Wayne area winners that is hosted virtually by Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The main library branch in downtown Fort Wayne hosted the spelling bee.