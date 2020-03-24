Allen County Public Library: Don’t return checked out items until April 7

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Though the Allen County Public Library’s 14 locations have been closed to the public since Monday, March 16, staff members have continued to work, cleaning and focusing on projects. Following Governor Holcomb’s request on Monday, March 23 for Hoosiers to stay home, ACPL employees will no longer report to work during the period of Wednesday, March 25 – Monday, April 6.

When the library’s initial closing was announced, library lovers stocked up on materials for themselves and family members. As of March 16, more than 217,000 physical items were checked out to ACPL library card holders. With the library’s locations now closed to staff as well, ACPL’s leadership is requesting that community members hold on to their library materials until at least Tuesday, April 7.

“Without staff on site to empty the drop boxes, we’re trying to avoid a situation in which those boxes become too full and library materials are damaged. We also don’t want library users to leave materials outside the drop boxes, where they might be damaged or stole,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement.

At this time, the global due date for all borrowed materials is Monday, April 13. Timelines for due dates will be extended if needed. The library’s electronic resources are still be available at www.acpl.info and through apps such as Libby, Overdrive, and Hoopla.

