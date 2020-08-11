Allen County Public Library director resigns, interim director to be named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The director of the Allen County Public Library has resigned. Greta Southard submitted her resignation to the library board of trustees on Monday. No reason for the resignation was given in a news release issued to the media by Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement. Smith noted that no additional comment would be given because it’s a personnel matter.

The news release included the following statement from board president Kent Castleman: “We thank Greta for her time as director and wish her the best in her next endeavor. The board of trustees is committed to our mission of enriching the community through lifelong learning and discovery. This mission will be at the center of the search to find the next leader of the Allen County Public Library”

The board is in the process of finding an interim director and a special meeting of the board has been called for Thursday, August 13.