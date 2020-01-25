Allen County Public Library celebrates 125 years in community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library celebrated a major milestone Saturday: its 125th birthday!

The ACPL was founded in 1895 as the Fort Wayne Public Library. At the time it served residents with more than 3,600 volumes in a room in City Hall.

Since then it has grown to consist of the main library in downtown Fort Wayne and 13 branches in the city and outlying communities.

Opening day of the Fort Wayne Library took place on Jan. 28, 1895. At the opening ceremony, Mayor Chauncey Oakley stated that “Fort Wayne is improving, both intellectually and morally. Her citizens are progressing with the times.”

A variety of events will take place throughout the year in recognition of the milestone.

On Saturday, residents were invited to all ACPL branches for refreshments and to share what the library has meant to them.

In the Great Hall of the main library, visitors were given the opportunity to share theirs thoughts on the library while being recorded.

“Our library plays such an important role in serving the community, whether it is through materials, spaces, or programming. We are so lucky to live in a community that is passionate about its library system and provides for it in a generous fashion,” said Greta Southard, Executive Director of ACPL.

Here are some images of the library and its staff through the decades:

To find the full image album, click here.