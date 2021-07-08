Allen County Public Library bringing back Rock the Plaza in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rock the Plaza is coming back after all.

The Allen County Public Library announced Thursday that Rock the Plaza will return in August for a 3-week run. The free event is held on the outdoor plaza of the downtown library.

Earlier this year, the library said Rock the Plaza was not going to take place in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns, but those concerns have since dwindled.

“We know that a lot of people were disappointed by our initial decision back in April to cancel. Now that COVID-19 positivity rates are much lower and the vaccine is widely available we felt more confident that we could host Rock the Plaza without jeopardizing the health of our community,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement. “No one is more excited about this than the library’s team at Access Fort Wayne and the volunteers who produce the event. Normally it is a year-round planning process for Rock the Plaza and they managed to pull this together within weeks.”

Here’s the Rock the Plaza lineup:

August 14

El Camino Hot Tub

Justin Bailey

Sunny Taylor Band

The Illegals

August 21

Morning After

The Harp Condition

APQ

Accidental Blues Band

August 28

Strange Waters

Catfish Dave P

The Debutants

Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra