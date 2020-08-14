Allen County Public Library Board names interim director, appoints search committee for next executive director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Days after the director of the Allen County Public Library resigned, the Board of Trustees appointed an Interim Executive Director. Thursday night they tapped Denis Davis to fill the role.

The board said Davis will be responsible for fulfilling finance-related functions and serve as a liaison to the Board of Trustees. She currently serves as ACPL’s Director of Strategic Initiatives.

Related Content Allen County Public Library director resigns, interim director to be named Video

Davis has over three decades of wide-ranging experience serving and leading within various library organizations: public, academic, corporate, non-profit, state, and national. Before joining the library staff in 2017, she was the Deputy Library Director for the Sacramento Public Library. Davis has also served in leadership roles for the American Library Association; the National Commission on Libraries and Information Science; and the Howard County Library, Maryland.

Greta Southard submitted her resignation to the library board of trustees on Monday. No reason for the resignation was given in a news release issued to the media by Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement. Smith noted that no additional comment would be given because it’s a personnel matter.

The Board chose Ben Eisbart to lead the search committee for ACPL’s next Executive Director. The committee also includes James Williams and Paul Moss.

“As library staff we are staying focused on our mission and the delivery of resources to our community,” Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement, said. “Our recent shutdown due to COVID-19 provided a very clear reminder of how much people love and depend on this library system. The Board of Trustees and members of the library’s senior leadership team are united by a shared commitment to supporting staff and the organization as a whole.”

No word on when the search for the Executive Director will be completed