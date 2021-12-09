Allen County Public Library announces changes as a result of Code Red status

While Allen County is designated as red, the Allen County Public Library will adjust how it delivers services. Beginning Monday, December 13, the following protocols will take effect at all ACPL locations and will remain in place until two weeks after Allen County has returned to a code orange status.
Reduced business hours at all locations
The cancellation of ACPL’s in-person programs
The following services will continue to be available to our community:
- Curbside delivery option at all locations
- Virtual programs for all ages
- Meeting rooms and study rooms are available to reserve
- Telephone reference is available at all ACPL locations at 260-421-1200
- Virtual reference is available via Ask@acpl.info
- Library at Home will continue to provide service to homebound individuals and facilities where possible
Masks are not required for library patrons. However, the proper wearing of a mask or
face covering is highly recommended for all patrons over the age of 2 years, regardless
of vaccine status. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at all ACPL locations.
“We are enacting the Code Red protocols for two main reasons: to protect the health
and well-being of library staff and patrons, and because we anticipate that our staffing
levels will be impacted. When the area’s positivity rates increase, we see the ripple
effects of that. We are already experiencing an increase in the number of staff who are
affected by COVID in some way and unable to report to work,” said Stephanny Smith,
Director of Community Engagement.
ADJUSTED BUSINESS HOURS
MAIN, ABOITE, DUPONT & GEORGETOWN BRANCHES
Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Friday and Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Sunday Noon – 5:00 pm at Main only
GRABILL, HESSEN CASSEL, LITTLE TURTLE, NEW HAVEN, PONTIAC, SHAWNEE, TECUMSEH &
WAYNEDALE BRANCHES
Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Sunday Closed
MONROEVILLE & WOODBURN BRANCHES
Monday – Friday 10:00 am-1:00 pm and 2:00 pm -6 pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed
CURBSIDE ADJUSTED HOURS:
MAIN, ABOITE, DUPONT & GEORGETOWN
Monday – Friday 10 -12 noon and 3 – 6
Saturday 10 -12 noon and 3 – 6
Sunday 1 – 4 Main only
GRABILL, HESSEN CASSEL, LITTLE TURTLE, NEW HAVEN, PONTIAC, SHAWNEE, TECUMSEH, &
WAYNEDALE
Monday – Friday 10 -12 noon and 3 – 6
Saturday 10 – 12
*Shawnee branch materials pickup at branch front entrance
MONROEVILLE & WOODBURN
Monday – Friday 10 -12 noon and 3 –