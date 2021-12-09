Allen County Public Library announces changes as a result of Code Red status

While Allen County is designated as red, the Allen County Public Library will adjust how it delivers services. Beginning Monday, December 13, the following protocols will take effect at all ACPL locations and will remain in place until two weeks after Allen County has returned to a code orange status.

Reduced business hours at all locations

The cancellation of ACPL’s in-person programs

The following services will continue to be available to our community:

Curbside delivery option at all locations

Virtual programs for all ages

Meeting rooms and study rooms are available to reserve

Telephone reference is available at all ACPL locations at 260-421-1200

Virtual reference is available via Ask@acpl.info

Library at Home will continue to provide service to homebound individuals and facilities where possible

Masks are not required for library patrons. However, the proper wearing of a mask or

face covering is highly recommended for all patrons over the age of 2 years, regardless

of vaccine status. Masks and hand sanitizer are available at all ACPL locations.

“We are enacting the Code Red protocols for two main reasons: to protect the health

and well-being of library staff and patrons, and because we anticipate that our staffing

levels will be impacted. When the area’s positivity rates increase, we see the ripple

effects of that. We are already experiencing an increase in the number of staff who are

affected by COVID in some way and unable to report to work,” said Stephanny Smith,

Director of Community Engagement.

ADJUSTED BUSINESS HOURS

MAIN, ABOITE, DUPONT & GEORGETOWN BRANCHES

 Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

 Friday and Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

 Sunday Noon – 5:00 pm at Main only



GRABILL, HESSEN CASSEL, LITTLE TURTLE, NEW HAVEN, PONTIAC, SHAWNEE, TECUMSEH &

WAYNEDALE BRANCHES

 Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

 Saturday 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

 Sunday Closed



MONROEVILLE & WOODBURN BRANCHES

 Monday – Friday 10:00 am-1:00 pm and 2:00 pm -6 pm

 Saturday & Sunday Closed



CURBSIDE ADJUSTED HOURS:

MAIN, ABOITE, DUPONT & GEORGETOWN

 Monday – Friday 10 -12 noon and 3 – 6

 Saturday 10 -12 noon and 3 – 6

 Sunday 1 – 4 Main only



GRABILL, HESSEN CASSEL, LITTLE TURTLE, NEW HAVEN, PONTIAC, SHAWNEE, TECUMSEH, &

WAYNEDALE

 Monday – Friday 10 -12 noon and 3 – 6

 Saturday 10 – 12

*Shawnee branch materials pickup at branch front entrance



MONROEVILLE & WOODBURN

 Monday – Friday 10 -12 noon and 3 –