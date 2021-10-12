Allen County Public Library ahead of ‘Tough Topics’ trend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Is it happening here?

That’s what we wondered after social media began to celebrate a New Jersey library sign to help people find books on “tough topics” without the embarrassment of asking a librarian.

Turns out – yes. The Allen County Public Library has done this for quite some time.

Clever librarians. You don’t have to ask. pic.twitter.com/xtifMiwJIf — Tara Lazar's BLOOP is out now! (@taralazar) October 11, 2021

“We’ve had these signs in different locations throughout the Allen County Public Library for years,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement for the Allen County Public Library.

“We did not invent this wheel here in Allen County. You will see signs like this in libraries across the country. Librarians are here to help people, even if people are too afraid or too nervous to ask for that help”

Library policy keeps all borrowing records confidential – even for those under 18.