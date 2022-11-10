FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need the internet? Check it out at the library!

The Allen County Public Library announced Thursday it has added 50 mobile hotspot devices to its collection that users can checkout and use in their homes or workplaces to access Wi-Fi service at no cost.

The library already had 30 hotspots, which it added in 2020. Overwhelming demand for the devices, though, convinced library staff to supply more.

With 80 hotspots now, the library said it hopes to cut down on the wait time for users.

“As a leadership team, we consistently review our collection of books and other materials to see where we have a high demand that needs more resources,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan Baier. “That data, coupled with staff and patron feedback, made it clear that our community would certainly make use of broader access to free, reliable mobile Wi-Fi technology.”

The hotspots are roughly the size of a cell phone and allow cardholders (age 12 and older) to access the internet via 4G wireless connections. Patrons can then connect their own computer, tablet, or other devices to access the internet.

They are available for checkout, at no cost, for up to one week and patrons can place a “hold” on them like all ACPL materials via the website, mobile app, or in person.

For more infomration on the Allen County Public Library’s hotspots, click here.