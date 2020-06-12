Allen County prosecutor to discuss arrests and charges against protesters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County prosecutor has announced plans to address the criminal cases against protesters who were arrested in late May, amid widespread calls for charges to be dropped.

Prosecutor Karen Richards has called a Monday morning news conference to “discuss the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office review of arrests and charges filed during the protests of May 29 and May 20, 2020.”

It was during those first two nights of protests in downtown Fort Wayne when 99 people were arrested after peaceful demonstrations turned violent and destructive. Most were arrested on misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct, Rioting and Failure to Leave an Emergency Area.

Since, protests have been held daily, but have remained mostly peaceful. Police and protesters have marched together, and held talks to find common ground.

A sticking point: protesters have called for Richards to drop charges against the protesters who were arrested.

WANE 15 reached out to the prosecutor’s office Thursday to ask about that. A representative said they were reviewing each case individually, but declined to offer additional details.

Protests in downtown Fort Wayne are entering their third week.

WANE 15 will have complete coverage of Monday morning’s press conference.