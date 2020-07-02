Allen County prosecutor needs witnesses as review of protest arrests continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has asked for the public to provide “relevant documentation” related to recent protests in downtown Fort Wayne as it reviews arrests and considers charges.

In a news release Thursday, the prosecutor’s office asked for the public’s help to email in a summary “of what you witnessed.” Residents can also provide video or photos.

“We will persist with our review of all information that is submitted to our office so that we can ensure that the appropriate justice will be served on each and every case,” the prosecutor’s office wrote.

It was late May when protests against police brutality and racism began in front of the Allen County Courthouse. The demonstrations began peaceful but turned violent as police sent tear gas and pepper spray into the crowd and protesters damaged property and buildings in the city’s center.

More than 100 people were arrested in that first weekend of protests.

Anyone with “relevant documentation” about any of the events is asked to email prosecutor@acpao.org and include your name, address, telephone number, the date and time of the incident, the location of the incident, and a brief summary of what you witnessed. Witnesses should also indicate whether they have photographic or video evidence, and a link will be provided to submit it.

The prosecutor’s office, specifically Prosecutor Karen Richards, has been the subject of recent protests, calling for her to drop charges against any protesters who were unjustly arrested during demonstrations. Protesters gathered at Richards’ home last weekend.