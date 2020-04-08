Allen County property tax bills to be sent out April 9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County property tax bills will be mailed out on Thursday, April 9, meaning property owners should receive them in the coming days.

The due date for the first installment is Monday, May 11, 2020. Both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill; there will be no fall mailing.

While the spring tax due date has not been extended, Governor Holcomb has issued an Executive Order that waives penalty on delinquent taxes for 60 days.

The tax bills have a new look this year. The Department of Local Government Finance has mandated that all tax bills in the state of Indiana have the same design. Taxpayers owning property in multiple counties need to be careful that they are sending the right payment to the right county to avoid confusion and possible late fines.

Due to concerns about the spread of Covid 19 the Treasurer is strongly recommending not paying in the Treasurer’s office but instead use one of the other pay methods listed on the back of the tax bill. At this time the Treasurer’s office is closed to walk in traffic.

There are several online payment methods which can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us or taxpayers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693. A complete list of payment options and instructions are located on the back of the tax bill.

The Treasurer expects a high call volume so taxpayers may experience long wait times on the phone. Your patience is appreciated.

Taxpayer’s have a responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive a tax bill you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website. Unpaid bills or late payments may incur a penalty.