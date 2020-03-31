Allen County population grows, future COVID-19 impact unknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The past year has been record-breaking for Allen County as the community continued to add residents. It’s also the third year in a row of growth, using the U.S. Census Bureau’s tracking of net domestic migration, a key stat used by community and business leaders showing how the area attracts and retains talent.

“We compete every day to attract people and jobs to this community. These numbers indicate a big win,” said John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. in a press release shared with WANE 15 Tuesday.

The rising numbers can show prospective businesses scouting the area to open or grow, that a growing population means a growing workforce.

The upswing trend began in 2017, with the addition of 80 residents to the county. That number was at 685 in 2018 and 1,492 last year.

Including births minus deaths, and net international migration, Allen County’s population grew by 4,220 overall in 2019 – the strongest population growth in 20 years.

“Each successive year has illustrated movement from a negative growth in the population to one of the very few communities in the Midwest that are actually adding to their ranks,” Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown, and Nelson Peters said in a joint statement shared in the Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. release. “We will continue the great work that is occurring here to ensure that the entire country sees our county as a great place be.”

The numbers were released amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unknown how future numbers could be impacted by the situation.

A spokesperson for Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. told WANE 15 that it will be tough to predict what COVID-19 means for domestic migration in 2020, especially since the pandemic has been affecting similar communities nationwide in a similar way.

The people with Great Fort Wayne, Inc. have been working to understand the stimulus package put together in Washington to help businesses at home. The group is optimistic about the long-term recovery from the pandemic.

“We think the local economy was in pretty good shape when this hit, so generally we’d be in a good position to recover,” Dan Watson of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. added.