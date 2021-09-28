Allen County police share important reminders to protect students, commuters ahead of Fall season

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Several weeks into the academic year, Allen County police are sending an important reminder to commuters as they drive by schools in the morning: be patient.

The reminder comes as Allen County has seen more pedestrians and bicyclists killed after being struck by a car. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, there have been six fatal incidents where a car has crashed into a pedestrian, and four fatal incidents where a car crashes into a bicyclist.

Year Fatal car vs pedestrian crashes Fatal bicyclist vs car crashes 2017 5 0 2018 4 0 2019 5 0 2020 0 0 2021 6 4 Source: Allen County Sheriff’s Department

Sunrise will occur later in the mornings in the coming weeks, meaning drivers will be commuting in the dark. Visibility can also be reduced on rural roads during this time of the year because of corn stalks. That lower visibility could make it harder to spot students and parents walking to and from school in the mornings.

“Don’t take for granted that a pedestrian or crossing vehicle isn’t at that intersection,” said Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger.

Hershberger also reminds commuters to obey speed limits during designated times at school zones. Traffic can also get backed up along these roads since several parents are dropping their kids off at school.

“Try to avoid those areas and those roads on your morning commute that are going to have school, if you can,” said Hershberger.

Finally, Allen County police are reminding commuters about the rules of a school bus. Drivers must stop when a school bus has its stop arm extended. The only exception is if a vehicle is travelling in the opposite direction on a divided highway.

Possible infractions for speeding in a school zone or not obeying a school bus stop arm could include suspended driver’s license and fines totaling several hundred dollars.

Indiana State Police have also shared important reminders to keep commuters and kids safe while driving in a school zone.

Slow down when entering a school zone

Always stop for school buses when it is unloading or picking up children

Beware and watch out for crossing guards and kids crossing near school buses, sidewalks, and streets

Never pass other cars when driving in school zones

When walking to school: