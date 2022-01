Allen County Police responded to a crash with injuries near Coldwater Road and East Fitch Road on Thursday afternoon.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash along Coldwater Road on Thursday afternoon.

Allen County Police told WANE 15 that a truck and another vehicle collided near the intersection of Coldwater Road and East Fitch Road. Police responded just before 2 p.m.

According to police, a woman in the car is in critical condition. The male driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.