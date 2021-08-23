Allen County police looking for victims, info on recent construction site thefts or burglaries

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information or victims of construction site thefts or burglaries.

The sheriff’s department wrote in a Monday Facebook post that deputies recovered multiple trailers full of what are believed to be locks and other items stolen from construction sites or burglaries in Allen County during an investigation after serving a search warrant on August 10 in Zanesville.

Company representatives that had keys with no locks were able to identify their missing property, and detectives say they have been able to recover and return many of the items to the owners, the post said.

Anyone who works for a construction crew who has had a lock cut from their trailer in the past year, and still has the key, can contact the Allen County Police Criminal Investigations Division. Call Detective Corporal G. Furnish at (260) 449-7413 to set an appointment and view the locks and other stolen items that have yet to be identified.