Allen County Plan Commission approves IU Health rezoning request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Plan Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request related to IU Health’s plans to build a medical campus near the intersection of I-69 and Lower Huntington Road.

The vote was 7-0 in favor with member Nelson Peters recusing himself from the vote.

Artist rendering of medical building on IU Health campus in southwest Allen County.

Some residents who live in the rural area where the complex will be located opposed the zoning request for various reasons. The main objection was a waiver request that allows for the hospital to be 150 feet in height or about 10 stories tall.

Construction for a medical office building at the 137-acre site is currently underway.

According to Brian Bauer, the president of IU Health Fort Wayne, this is the only project underway for the “immediate future.” It should be completed in late 2022.