Allen County permits $2B in construction projects in 2021, a ‘historic achievement’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Allen County has shattered its previous building permit records in 2021, reaching a historic $2 billion worth of construction value.

The Allen County Building Department reported residential and commercial permit valuation totaled $2,007,595,638 as of December 9. That compares with the previous record of $1.63 billion set in 2019 and $1.42 billion achieved last year.

“Reaching $2 billion in building construction value in one year is not only a historic achievement, but also a clear indication of Allen County’s ongoing success and economic recovery,” said the Allen County Board of Commissioners. “We wish to thank and acknowledge the development community for their perseverance and hard work throughout the pandemic to keep development moving in the county.”

The number of commercial construction permits issued in the county from January 1 to December 9 of this year totaled 6,798 and were valued at $1.138 billion. Some of the notable projects this year include the GE-ElectricWorks complex, the new Amazon distribution facility, the new downtown Lutheran Hospital, the Bradley Boutique Hotel, and the new Meijer store on Dupont Road.

On the residential side, 26,831 construction permits have been issued so far this year with a value of $869.2 million. Permits for new single family residences jumped from 1,263 last year to 1,570 this year and the value of those permits went from $350 million to $493 million.

The number of permits obtained online continues to grow. The building department reports that 70 percent of permit applications have been submitted online. That compares to the previous high of 65.5% last year.

2021 marks the fifth consecutive year that Allen County has surpassed $1 billion in construction permit value.

“This has not been an easy year for our department with the continuing challenges posed by the pandemic and the sudden and unexpected death of our leader, John Caywood,” said acting building commissioner George Smith. “Many thanks to our staff for their tremendous work and who, together with developers, builders, and business partners, are helping to create more jobs and prosperity for our community.”