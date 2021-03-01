Allen County patrol cars, jail and courthouse equipped with new AEDs

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department expanded its lifesaving tool kit Monday. The department was presented its final group of new Automated External Defibrillators, or AED’s.

According to the sheriff’s office, the department was able to buy 80 AED’s and was given 10 additional units from non-profit Bolt for the Heart. 60 of the units will be placed in patrol cars, 12 will be installed at the jail, and four will be available for use in the Allen County courthouse.

The people with Bolt for the Heart worked to equip each Indiana State Police car with an AED before turning their attention to the sheriff department. According to Deputy Chief Troy Hershberger, the previous units, of which the department had 27, were about 15 years old.

The first round of the new AED’s were given to the department on Friday, February 19. According to Captain Steve Stone, an Allen County jail inmate’s life was saved with one of the units just three days later.