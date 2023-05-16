ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with Allen County Sheriff’s Department were recognized for their service to the community in a ceremony Monday to kick off National Police Week.

Both sworn and civilian officers were recognized for their acts of service during the Law Day Awards at the Allen County Courthouse.

Corporal Adam Griffith talked with WANE 15 about being one of the officers awarded for stepping in during protests at Southwest Allen County Schools following a viral social media post of a Homestead student depicting blackface.

“Working with their administrators and our officers that are already in the schools every single day, and leaning on them for information to make sure that everybody coud be deescalated and go home safe that day, was the main thing for us,” Griffith said.

The sheriff recognized officers with a range of experience, from those with less than a year of experience to officers with nearly 30 years under their belt, Griffith said.

“From top to bottom, we’re just happy for their accomplishments and their dedication.”