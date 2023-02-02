ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Public Safety Alert was sent out Thursday evening as officers try to find a 73-year-old woman who went missing that afternoon.

According to the alert, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Roberta Hart, who was last seen around 1:45 p.m. in the 20700 block of Springfield Center Road in Harlan. Hart was described by police as a woman wearing a red coat and driving a white Buick LaCrosse with the plate 755ZNA.

If you see someone matching Hart’s description or know where she is, contact the sheriff’s department at (260) 449-7486.