ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County residents are asked to report damage to their property from the June 13 derecho as the county weighs eligibility for federal and state assistance.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security said Wednesday it had completed “initial assessments” but “there is concern that some residents affected by the storms may have been missed.”

Residents with storm damage are encouraged to complete an online assessment form HERE. The deadline to complete the assessments is July 1.

Anyone who needs help completing the form, or with questions, should call the Allen County Office of Homeland Security office at 449-4663 or email homelandsecurity@allencounty.us