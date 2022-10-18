ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Election Board said Tuesday it was moving “all data” from a data center operated by the software company whose founder and CEO was arrested on suspicion of stealing poll worker data.

The election board clarified, though, that none of the allegations made by Los Angeles County prosecutors pertain to Allen County.

Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested earlier this month in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office.

Konnech is a small company based in East Lansing. In 2020, it won a five-year, $2.9 million contract with LA County for software to track election worker schedules, training, payroll, and communications, according to the county registrar-recorder/county clerk, Dean C. Logan.

Konnech also holds a contract with Allen County.

The Allen County Election Board said it contracted with Konnech in 2012 for software to store poll worker and polling location data.

“The database maintained by Konnech does not contain confidential information related to poll workers,” the election board said Tuesday. “Konnech does not store Allen County voter information, and Konnech software does not connect to election results, voting, or voting machines.”

Still, the election board said it was moving to protect the data.

“In light of the allegations made against Konnech, the Election Board and Allen County IT professionals will move all data from Konnech’s data center in Lansing, Michigan to a secure cloud tenant to continue operations for the upcoming election,” the election board said. “Our Allen County IT professionals are in full agreement for this tenant to host this data. Allen County will closely monitor activity logs to ensure the security of the data.”

Election board officials said the new cloud tenet is Microsoft and that all of its IT professionals were in agreement with the choice.

The election board said it was taking the matter “seriously” and monitoring the ongoing investigation.

“Our primary focus is maintaining the integrity of Allen County elections, and the

continued security of any data related to our election process,” it said.