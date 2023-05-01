ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An open-air market in Allen County has a new home this season.

Organizers announced a third season for the Allen County Marketplace starts May 13 and will be held in the parking lot of Pathway Community Church. Local vendors bring a broad range of products including fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and unique gifts, the organizers said.

Visit the outdoor marketplace from May to October on the second Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pathway Community Church is located at 1010 Carroll Road.