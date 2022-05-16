ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Pleasant Lake man was seriously injured when an off-road vehicle overturned on him in the 8500 block of Gerig Road on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were able to remove 27-year-old Garrett J. Mozena from underneath the vehicle and took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a head injury.

The crews were called to the crash at about 8:52 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A preliminary investigation showed that Mozena was trying to turn onto Gerig Road when he lost control of the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding equipment at the time of the crash, according to a DNR media release.

The crash is still under investigation.

Conservation officers were helped at the scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.