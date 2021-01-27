Allen County lifts restrictions on restaurants, bars, gyms as virus spread slows

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With another week in the orange category for community coronavirus spread under its belt, Allen County health officials are scaling back restrictions.

Related Content Allen Co. health commissioner issues new restrictions that begin Sunday

On Wednesday, Allen County remained in the orange category on the state’s county map for virus spread. The orange level marks a moderate-to-high community spread, down from red.

Now, firmly in the orange, the Allen County Health Department on Wednesday lifted restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms that were in place while the county was in the state’s red advisory level. The establishments had to operate with limited capacity and were restricted to limited hours in some cases.

“While we are still experiencing widespread transmission of the virus, we are encouraged by the current trajectory of cases and hospitalizations in Allen County,” said health commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. “As we work to get more of our community vaccinated, we ask everyone continue using caution and practice all the measures that help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Health officials said bars, restaurants and gyms must still adhere to all other masking and social distancing requirements outlined in the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which was updated Wednesday.