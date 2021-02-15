Allen County library branches closing early due to snowstorm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — All Allen County Public Library locations will close early Monday as a major snowstorm moves over the area.

Library officials said all locations would close at 6 p.m. Digital resources will still be available at www.acpl.info.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is tracking a winter storm that could drop an additional 5-8 inches of snow on the area Monday night into Tuesday.

To stay up to date on the weather, visit the WANE 15 weather page and download the WANE 15 weather app.