Allen County library branches closed due to virus threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — All branches of the Allen County Public Library will be closed for the next month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Library Executive Director Greta Southard said in a statement late Friday that all library locations would be closed Monday through Saturday, April 11. All programs, events, meeting room bookings, and outreach activities would also be canceled.

Southard said the library’s priority “has been, and continues to be, the health and safety of ACPL staff and the community we serve.”

The library’s electronic resources remain available.

Library staff is working on the ability to “hit pause” on holds on materials during the closure period. Materials will also not be due until April 13.