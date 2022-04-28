FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library board has authorized nearly $100 million in bonds to update – and add to – its facilities.

In a regular session after a preliminary determination hearing Thursday, the library board voted to move forward to authorize bonds in the amount of $98.5 million.

The library plans to build a new branch in Huntertown, bringing its total number of branches to 15, and renovate up to 11 others. It also plans to build new Aboite, Dupont, and Shawnee branches. The Georgetown branch could be renovated and rebuilt.

Here’s the ACPL plan:

The goal is to make sure the county is up-to-date and able to accommodate the areas it services, the library has said.

The full project is estimated to cost $125 million, the board learned Thursday. On top of the $98.5 million in bonds, the library will cover the remaining $26.5 million.

The library said in a news release that the monthly impact to Allen County homeowners would be $1.90 per month, or $22.76 per year, based on the county’s median homestead value of $136,700. Commercial commercial property owners with commercial property assessed at $100,000 can expect to pay an additional $3.35 per month, or $40 per year, the library said.