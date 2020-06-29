Allen County Library announces reopening plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County library announced Monday it plans to open all of its locations to the public on July 6, however policies will be in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons should be aware of the following changes before visiting the main library or one of its branches:

Masks will be required for all library staff and visitors over the age of two. Masks will be available to library visitors who do not bring their own.

Touch-free technology has been installed at all self-checkout stations.

Library-sponsored programs will not resume until at least October 1. In the meantime, online and virtual programs will still be offered.

Meeting and study rooms at the Main Library will be available by reservation. However, meeting rooms at branch locations will not be available until at least October 1. The availability of study rooms will vary by location.

Curbside delivery will continue as long as physical distancing requirements remain in place.

“We have put a lot thought and planning into how we can resume important library resources and services while still protecting the health of library visitors and staff,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement.

Click here to read a list of Frequently Asked Questions