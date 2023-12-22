FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was honored Friday for more than four decades of service as a librarian, genealogist and overall leader at the Allen County Public Library.

For 44 years and counting, Curt Witcher has been a familiar face at the library. His work over the years has led to national recognition with the “I Love My Librarian” award for outstanding public service, which is only given to 10 people across the country each year.

Curt Witcher, right, honored for 44 years of service

Witcher is currently the Director of Special Collections and the Genealogy Center Manager at ACPL. According to a release from ACPL, his decades of work in African American and Jewish genealogy, Native American research, and more have helped cultivate one of the largest genealogy collections in the country and positioned it as an international destination for researchers. Witcher has supported the founding of local genealogy societies, forged partnerships with FamilySearch and the Internet Archive to make public domain portions of the center’s collection accessible online, and collaborated with college professors to build a literature and genealogy course, ACPL explained in the release.

Witcher’s nomination for the award was made up of commendations from staff, patrons, and community leaders eager to express their love for the librarian, according to the release. Witcher stood out from nearly 1,400 submissions for leaders from academic, public, and school libraries around the country. Each librarian was chosen based on their expertise, dedication and impact, in ways such as expanding access to literacy and library services and community outreach.

“This award is the epitome of recognition for librarians across the country and is only awarded to public servants who truly stand out,” said ACPL Executive Director Susan P. Baier. “It will come as no surprise to the Allen County community that our own Curt Witcher is being honored in this way. His 44 years of dedication, leadership, and kindness echo throughout the stacks of this library. I cannot imagine a more deserving recipient.”

While Witcher and the nine other honorees will each receive a $5,000 cash prize, ACPL said Witcher plans to gift his cash prize to the Genealogy Center’s gift fund. The honorees are also given complimentary registration and a $750 travel stipend to attend the American Library Association’s LibLearnX conference in Baltimore, where the award ceremony will take place on Jan. 19, 2024.

The nine other honorees are: