Allen County Commissioners approved an environmental site assessment at 2911 Meyer Road in the county that could be another site for a new jail.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The location for the new Allen County Jail is planned, and now officials are preparing to talk to neighbors Tuesday night at the New Haven Community Center.

The Allen County Commissioners approved the purchase of the 2911 Meyer Road location last month.

At Tuesday’s meeting, it’s expected that the Sheriff, Jail Commander, Commissioners, New Haven Mayor, and a few New Haven Councilmembers will be attending.

The meeting comes after multiple displays of disapproval by nearby homeowners. Some points of concern brought up previously are the jail being so close to where some residents live.

It’s unclear if officials will take questions Tuesday, but residents are welcome to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the New Haven Community Center located at 7500 IN-930 East, Fort Wayne, Indiana starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th.